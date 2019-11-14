Tencent’s revenue grows by 21% thanks to Call of Duty and PUBG Mobile

Chinese giant Tencent’s revenue grew over the previous quarter with Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG Mobile both performing well.

This information was revealed via Tencent’s financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

The company’s total revenue for the quarter came in at ¥97 billion ($13.8 billion), showing an increase of 21 per cent year-on-year, however this is lower than many analysts predicted.

Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG Mobile were the biggest drivers of growth for Tencent.

The former of which generated close to $60 million in revenue within its launch month, while also becoming the fastest ever mobile game to reach 100 million downloads.

PUBG Mobile was also confirmed to have doubled its monthly active users' year-on-year, after earlier this year accumulating over $1 billion in lifetime sales.

Total revenue from smartphone games increased by 25 per cent year-on-year to ¥24 billion ($3.5 billion).

Honour of Kings was also noted as performing to a “healthy” standard with more users purchasing the game’s season pass.

Internet “more pervasive”

“Since the founding of Tencent, we have always sought to provide the best products and best experiences to our users,” said Tencent CEO and chairman Ma Huateng

“Now, as the internet becomes more pervasive in everyday life, we believe it is important to explicitly state our values and motivations, so our colleagues, partners, and users understand the standards to which we aspire.

“Consequently, we have just announced our new corporate mission: ‘Value for Users, Tech for Good’. We believe these are not new principles but rather a reiteration of what we have always believed and how we have always sought to behave.”