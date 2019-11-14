News

Tencent’s revenue grows by 21% thanks to Call of Duty and PUBG Mobile

Tencent’s revenue grows by 21% thanks to Call of Duty and PUBG Mobile
By , Staff Writer

Chinese giant Tencent’s revenue grew over the previous quarter with Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG Mobile both performing well.

This information was revealed via Tencent’s financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

The company’s total revenue for the quarter came in at ¥97 billion ($13.8 billion), showing an increase of 21 per cent year-on-year, however this is lower than many analysts predicted. 

Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG Mobile were the biggest drivers of growth for Tencent.

The former of which generated close to $60 million in revenue within its launch month, while also becoming the fastest ever mobile game to reach 100 million downloads.

PUBG Mobile was also confirmed to have doubled its monthly active users' year-on-year, after earlier this year accumulating over $1 billion in lifetime sales

Total revenue from smartphone games increased by 25 per cent year-on-year to ¥24 billion ($3.5 billion).

Honour of Kings was also noted as performing to a “healthy” standard with more users purchasing the game’s season pass.

Internet “more pervasive”

“Since the founding of Tencent, we have always sought to provide the best products and best experiences to our users,” said Tencent CEO and chairman Ma Huateng

“Now, as the internet becomes more pervasive in everyday life, we believe it is important to explicitly state our values and motivations, so our colleagues, partners, and users understand the standards to which we aspire.

“Consequently, we have just announced our new corporate mission: ‘Value for Users, Tech for Good’. We believe these are not new principles but rather a reiteration of what we have always believed and how we have always sought to behave.”


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News May 16th, 2019

Tencent hopes Season Passes will help revitalise games growth after decline

News Nov 15th, 2018

Tencent’s mobile revenues remain steady in Q3 despite China’s freeze on games licenses

News Nov 15th, 2017

Tencent mobile revenues grew 84% to $2.75 billion in Q3

News Aug 16th, 2017

Tencent revenues grow to $8.56 billion as mobile games sales beat PC for the first time

News May 18th, 2017

Honor of Kings powers Tencent game revenues to $3.3 billion in Q1 2017

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies