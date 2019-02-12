News

GungHo breathes new life into Puzzle & Dragons as MAUs and sales increase in Q4

GungHo breathes new life into Puzzle & Dragons as MAUs and sales increase in Q4
By , Senior Editor

GungHo Online Entertainment has been managing a long but very lucrative decline for its multi-billion dollar hit Puzzle & Dragons, but it looks like the game is back on the up again.

In its financials for 2018 and Q4, the publisher claimed the number of monthly active users increased significantly at the year-end Puzzle & Dragons event, pushing up sales substantially from the previous quarter.

Overall net sales for the year declined slightly by 0.2 per cent to ¥92.1 billion ($825m), while operating income dropped 22.7 per cent to ¥26.5 billion ($240.5m)

Strong quarter

The recent quarter tells a better story however. Net sales hit ¥30.3 billion ($274.2m) for the three months ending December 31st 2018, up from ¥19 billion ($172m) in Q3 2018 and ¥22.3 billion ($202m) in Q4 2017.

Operating income meanwhile hit ¥9.3 billion ($84m), up from ¥5 billion ($45.2m) in Q3 and ¥6.2 billion ($56m) in Q4 2017. GungHo put down much of the success here to a lack of large advertising expenditure.

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, developed and distributed by GungHo subsidiary Gravity, is also said to have performed well during the last quarter.

It passed five million downloads in Southeast Asia within a month after launch and was claimed to have hit the number one sales spots on the App Store and google Play in a number of countries in the region.

It was also said to have made a good start in North and South America, as well as Oceana.

Catch up with more mobile games industry financials on our calendar here.

Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News May 15th, 2018

GungHo’s sales and profits continue to fall amidst Puzzle & Dragons decline

News Feb 2nd, 2018

Gungho doubling down on Puzzle & Dragons in 2018 despite years of declining sales

News Nov 1st, 2017

GungHo revenues drop to $613.9 million as Puzzle & Dragons continues to face decline

News May 3rd, 2017

GungHo stems quarterly decline as Puzzle & Dragons income recovers for fifth anniversary

News Aug 8th, 2018

GungHo revenue and profits fall again as publisher struggles to replace Puzzle & Dragons

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies