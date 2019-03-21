GDC 2019: NetEase takes on Call of Duty Mobile with new shooter Disorder

After Fortnite and PUBG, NetEase’s next target in mobile shooters might be the most monolithic of all.

The Chinese publisher unveiled its newest mobile FPS at GDC this week with a short CG trailer (below), calling it a squad-based team shooter with anti-nuclear war imagery. Very little of the game has been shown otherwise.

This announcement comes in the wake of Tencent’s plans to bring Activision’s Call of Duty mobile to China this year. NetEase has found success in fighting off western names in other genres, and it should be interesting to see whether this will hold true for a firmly established brand like Call of Duty.

Royale rumble

NetEase appears to be breaking from an established formula here, with Disorder seeming to represent a more original approach to IP than past handheld shooter efforts.

Those were nothing to scoff at, though. PUBG rival Knives Out earned roughly $465 million in 2018. And while later off the mark than Fortnite globally, beating Epic’s phenomenon to the Chinese market could see Fortcraft perform similarly well.

Disorder wasn’t the only NetEase news to come out of GDC. The publisher has partnered with mobile performance platform Headspin to help expand the smaller firm’s reach.

Pre-registration for Disorder is now live on the game’s site here.