News

GDC 2019: NetEase takes on Call of Duty Mobile with new shooter Disorder

GDC 2019: NetEase takes on Call of Duty Mobile with new shooter Disorder
By , Staff Writer

After Fortnite and PUBG, NetEase’s next target in mobile shooters might be the most monolithic of all.

The Chinese publisher unveiled its newest mobile FPS at GDC this week with a short CG trailer (below), calling it a squad-based team shooter with anti-nuclear war imagery. Very little of the game has been shown otherwise.

This announcement comes in the wake of Tencent’s plans to bring Activision’s Call of Duty mobile to China this year. NetEase has found success in fighting off western names in other genres, and it should be interesting to see whether this will hold true for a firmly established brand like Call of Duty.

Royale rumble

NetEase appears to be breaking from an established formula here, with Disorder seeming to represent a more original approach to IP than past handheld shooter efforts.

Those were nothing to scoff at, though. PUBG rival Knives Out earned roughly $465 million in 2018. And while later off the mark than Fortnite globally, beating Epic’s phenomenon to the Chinese market could see Fortcraft perform similarly well.

Disorder wasn’t the only NetEase news to come out of GDC. The publisher has partnered with mobile performance platform Headspin to help expand the smaller firm’s reach.

Pre-registration for Disorder is now live on the game’s site here.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News Mar 21st, 2019

GDC 2019: Mobile performance platform HeadSpin partners with NetEase

News Mar 1st, 2019

Tencent applies digital lock restriction for young Chinese players that requires parental consent to play games

News Feb 25th, 2019

Tencent and NetEase see non-China mobile game revenue soar 500%

News Feb 22nd, 2019

Netease ends 2018 on strong footing with almost $3 billion in Q4 revenue

News Jan 25th, 2019

NetEase is enforcing an 11-hour curfew of mobile gaming for kids

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies