News

GDC 2019: Mobile performance platform HeadSpin partners with NetEase

Date Type Companies involved Size
March 21st, 2019 partnership HeadSpin
NetEase 		Not disclosed
GDC 2019: Mobile performance platform HeadSpin partners with NetEase
By , Staff Writer

Mobile performance platform HeadSpin has partnered with NetEase to help expand the company’s reach.

The collaboration allows HeadSpin to utlise NetEase’s Airtest Project which is used for automation testing across games and apps.

NetEase has been using the technology to improve performance on several of its games including Fantasy Westward Journey, A Chinese Odyssey, Onmyoji, Knives Out and Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Zynga, Jam City and Bandai Namco have all signed up to the platform to help their developers catch issues before users encounter them.

30 per cent

"Our gaming customers said that over 30 per cent of people left their game due to a bad experience, and they needed help to bring that number down," said HeadSpin founder and CEO Manish Lachwani.

"With the HeadSpin platform, mobile gaming developers now have the tools they need to ensure they provide outstanding customers experiences, so players stay fully invested in their games."

HeadSpin recently acquired NimbleDroid to helps the platform better deal with user environments, device fragmentation and different network characteristics.

Check out our GDC coverage throughout the week right here

 


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

Related Articles

News Jan 29th, 2019

Codemasters and NetEase are making a mobile game together

as News Oct 23rd, 2018

NetEase’s Eve: Echoes is a mobile take on CCP’s space-faring MMO slated for a 2019 release

as News Jun 8th, 2018

CCP Games teams up with NetEase for new Eve Online mobile game

as News Jun 4th, 2018

Destiny developer Bungie could be set for mobile push following $100m investment from NetEase

as News Feb 2nd, 2018

Chinese publisher Netease signs partnership with UK tech firm Improbable

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies