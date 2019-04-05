News

Global mobile user spending to reach $156 billion by 2023

Global mobile user spending to reach $156 billion by 2023
By , Staff Writer

Global mobile user spending across the App Store and Google Play will reach $156 billion by 2023, according to Sensor Tower.

The figures were forecasted by the 120 per cent growth from 2018 merged with an annual growth rate of 16.8 per cent anticipated over the next five years.

Apple’s platform is predicted to reach worldwide sales of $96 billion in the next five years, representing an increase of 104 per cent. In comparison, Google Play is expected to reach $60 billion in that time, equal to a rise of 140 per cent.

Though Google Play will shorten the App Store’s lead, Apple is still projected to be out in-front by 62 per cent.

Latin America and Africa growth

Latin America and Africa were both noted as most likely to see the biggest increase in revenue over the next five years.

China, Japan and the US are all predicted to continue to lead global sales across the App Store, while South Korea, Japan and the US will top the group for Google Play.

Apple recently shook up its own App Store with the reveal of the Apple Arcade subscription, which if successful could potentially boost earnings for the marketplace. The new premium games service is due to launch this year.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Jul 17th, 2018

App Store and Google Play game revenues hit combined $26.6 billion in first half of 2018

News May 25th, 2017

66 publishers made their first $1 million in annual revenue on the US App Store in 2016

News Aug 11th, 2016

App Store to have over 5 million active apps by the end of 2020

News Sep 12th, 2017

Removing 32-bit apps from the App Store will affect less than 1% of the store's overall revenue

5 News Dec 9th, 2016

Super Mario Run will generate $71 million in its first month of release, says Sensor Tower

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies