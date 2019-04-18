News

Google’s Indie Games Accelerator is back, and now open to 37 countries

By , Staff Writer

Google is bringing its Indie Games Accelerator to 37 countries in 2019.

Now in its second year, the Accelerator is a program aimed at helping developers from emerging markets. Last year, the initiative was open to creators from eight countries across Asia, but Google is aiming higher second time around.

For 2019 it will open up applications to developers from across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. A full list of eligible countries is available on the program page here.

Going faster

Like last year, successful entries will be invited to two all-expenses-paid boot camps in Singapore, as well as receive hardware and mentorship.

The list of 18 professional mentors includes Mountains Games’ Kamina Vincent, Vlambeer’s Rami Ismail and Halfbrick’s Shainiel Deo, among others.

Submissions are open until May 19th, with boot camps lasting through July and August and a Graduation ceremony on New Year’s Eve. Interested applicants can sign up here.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

