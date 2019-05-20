News

Report: PlayStation team didn't know about Sony-Microsoft cloud technology deal

Report: PlayStation team didn't know about Sony-Microsoft cloud technology deal
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

It seems that the team working on PlayStation were blindsided by the news that Sony was teaming up with Microsoft on a new cloud tech deal.

That's according to Bloomberg, which says that the games team at Sony wasn't aware of the deal with the Xbox firm.

The collaboration was announced last week - complete with execs Kenichiro Yoshida (pictured main, left) from Sony and Microsoft's Satya Nadella (pictured main, right) shaking hands and smiling.

PCGamesInsider.biz has the full story.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

Related Articles

News May 16th, 2019

Microsoft and Sony set aside rivalry to team up on cloud gaming

News Mar 13th, 2019

Microsoft’s xCloud streaming service lets you play Xbox One games on your smartphone

News Sep 7th, 2018

Scotland set for $11.6m games research and development centre

News May 13th, 2019

SK Telecom partners with Microsoft on 5G, AI and cloud technologies

News Apr 18th, 2019

Newzoo: Tencent responsible for 15% of 2018's global games revenue

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies