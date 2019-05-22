2019 Global Top Round accelerator opens call for applications

The Global Top Round games accelerator program has opened a call for applications for its 2019 roster.

The initiative aims to support early-stage studios from all over the globe with development, publishing and fundraising expertise, as well as introductions to potential publishing partners, to help them get their businesses off the ground.

To be eligible, studios must submit a playable game-build and game development document. There are no restrictions on genre or platform, but teams must be able to communicate in English.

Applications are open from May 20th to July 5th.

Trip to Busan

The top 20 studios will be announced in private on August 5th before being flown out to the Global Top Round conference in Busan, South Korea, which takes place on September 9th to 10th, with a VIP dinner for guests the day before on the 8th. Expenses of up to $2,000 will be provided to successful studios, with attendance to the show a mandatory requirement.

The conference will offer a chance for the teams to meet with publishers, investors and other industry professionals.

During the event, 10 studios will be accepted onto the accelerator. They’ll be eligible to receive $40,000 investment and will be part of the program for six to nine months. Successful studios also stand to gain further investments of up to $300,000.

Past studios on the Global Top Round accelerator program include Brazil’s Rogue Snail, the UK’s Dream Harvest, the US’s Juncture Media and Croatia’s ZeroLife Games.

"The entire GTR team thrives to make sure we’re able to help our studios grow,” said Global Top Round COO Rick Nahm.

“We are in it for the long haul. Same goes with our partner publishers and investors, we work with them based on close relationships built on trust."

Head to the Global Top Round website for more information and to apply.