Win FREE space at the Big Indie Zone at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong

If you hadn’t heard already or you need your memory jogged, you could win the chance to demo your hard work to the entire games industry for free!

Leading games industry conference Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects heads to Hong Kong on July 17th and 18th for the first time in its history.

Held at the illustrious Cyberport venue in association with Animoca Brands, our expo is an incredible opportunity to get your games in front of the gaming industry’s most influential and important players from around the world.

Part of the expo floor is a dedicated space named the Big Indie Zone, which is designed to help indie developers reach investors, publishers and partners. It is also a great chance to catch up with old friends, make new ones or see what the competition is working on. The tables are worth $650 each - although we have a limited number of free spaces for a select few lucky indies.

The prize includes:

One display table in the Big Indie Zone, including two chairs and one power socket

Two standard conference passes

Access to all conference content

Access to the Global Connects Party

Access to all non-exclusive/invitation-only fringe events

Amazing right? All you have to do is enter your details using this form. The winners will be allocated at random once we’ve checked that you qualify as an indie.

About Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong

Part of an international series of B2B events for the games industry, Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong will attract 750 delegates from all around the world, including America, Asia and Europe.

The show will feature 15 wall-to-wall tracks across both days delivered by 120 of the world’s leading authorities in the blockchain and mobile gaming industries.

Your ticket will get you into both shows and all 15 tracks.

Additionally, we run fringe events that coincide with the show, including our SpeedMatch sessions, which pair developers and publishers in a series of speed dating type meetings, Investor Connector, which pairs pre-selected applicants with investors looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector, The Very Big Indie Pitch, and our notorious Global Connects Party on the first night.

Don’t miss this opportunity!

For the chance to win free expo space in the Big Indie Zone at Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong, enter now!