Tencent launches Steam Link-like mobile streaming app for WeGame

Tencent has launched a new mobile streaming app for its PC storefront WeGame that lets users stream their desktop games to a mobile device over wi-fi.

The news was picked up by Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad, who tweeted that the app currently only supports League of Legends. By extension, that means users can also stream the new auto chess mode Teamfight Tactics too.

More games are expected to be supported through WeGame streaming soon.

Linked up

A video of the app in action shows League of Legends being activated on a smartphone, complete with touch controls.

WeGame is Tencent's PC game distribution platform for China (Think of Steam). It has over 300 million registered users and 70 million monthly active users in China alone.



Distributes both F2P and B2P games.



Here is a video of the app in action. pic.twitter.com/J18HIMh6oz — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) July 13, 2019

The app is similar to Valve’s Steam Link, which also lets desktop users stream their games to Android and iOS devices.

That service however requires users to have a Steam Controller or other third-party / MFI (made for iPhone/iPad) controllers to play them.

This news shouldn’t be confused with a report in May that claimed Tencent and Riot Games are working to develop a mobile version of League of Legends.

Tencent has already found huge success in the MOBA space with its own title Honor of Kings, also known as Arena of Valor in the West.