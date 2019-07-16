News

Tencent launches Steam Link-like mobile streaming app for WeGame

Tencent launches Steam Link-like mobile streaming app for WeGame
By , Senior Editor

Tencent has launched a new mobile streaming app for its PC storefront WeGame that lets users stream their desktop games to a mobile device over wi-fi.

The news was picked up by Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad, who tweeted that the app currently only supports League of Legends. By extension, that means users can also stream the new auto chess mode Teamfight Tactics too.

More games are expected to be supported through WeGame streaming soon.

Linked up

A video of the app in action shows League of Legends being activated on a smartphone, complete with touch controls.

The app is similar to Valve’s Steam Link, which also lets desktop users stream their games to Android and iOS devices.

That service however requires users to have a Steam Controller or other third-party / MFI (made for iPhone/iPad) controllers to play them.

This news shouldn’t be confused with a report in May that claimed Tencent and Riot Games are working to develop a mobile version of League of Legends.

Tencent has already found huge success in the MOBA space with its own title Honor of Kings, also known as Arena of Valor in the West.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Apr 23rd, 2019

China's biggest live-streaming platform Douyu files for $500 million IPO in the US

News Mar 29th, 2019

Tencent is readying to test another streaming platform Start in China

News Feb 21st, 2019

Tencent brings in new broadcasting rules to police hurtful content across its products

News Oct 4th, 2018

Tencent invests $318 million in Chinese video-sharing company Bilibili

News Mar 12th, 2018

Tencent pumps $632 million into Chinese online games streaming platform Douyu

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies