News

Facebook tops mobile app publishers worldwide for Q2 2019

Facebook tops mobile app publishers worldwide for Q2 2019
By , Staff Writer

Facebook has topped the list for the largest mobile app publishers worldwide for Q2 2019 with 710 million downloads, according to Sensor Tower.

The social giant saw a decrease of 8.9 per cent year-on-year for the quarter but still managed to hang onto first place.

Google ranked second with near to 563 million installs over the same period. Following this, French firm Voodoo claimed third before Good Job Games and Outfit7 Limited rounded out the top five.

Google dominates iOS

On the App Store, Google was the most downloaded publisher globally for the three months at over 180 million installs. Tencent grabbed second for iOS at approximately 150 million downloads while Voodoo, Facebook and Good Job Games secured third, fourth and fifth respectively.

The Google Play store saw Facebook again reign supreme thanks to 602 million installs in the financial period. Google trailed in second with under 400 million and Good Job Games in third at close to 200 million.

Facebook recently revealed that the company was pulling its Instant Games platform from Messenger and migrating the platform to the social network.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Feb 18th, 2019

Facebook top apps publisher for mobile downloads in Q4 2018

News Jul 5th, 2019

Mobile game spending for the first half of 2019 reaches nearly $30 billion

News Aug 23rd, 2016

Slither.io achieved 80 million downloads worldwide in Q2 2016

News Apr 17th, 2019

Global mobile gaming revenue hit $14.6 billion in Q1 2019

News Apr 5th, 2019

Global mobile user spending to reach $156 billion by 2023

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies