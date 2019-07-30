Facebook tops mobile app publishers worldwide for Q2 2019

Facebook has topped the list for the largest mobile app publishers worldwide for Q2 2019 with 710 million downloads, according to Sensor Tower.

The social giant saw a decrease of 8.9 per cent year-on-year for the quarter but still managed to hang onto first place.

Google ranked second with near to 563 million installs over the same period. Following this, French firm Voodoo claimed third before Good Job Games and Outfit7 Limited rounded out the top five.

Google dominates iOS

On the App Store, Google was the most downloaded publisher globally for the three months at over 180 million installs. Tencent grabbed second for iOS at approximately 150 million downloads while Voodoo, Facebook and Good Job Games secured third, fourth and fifth respectively.

The Google Play store saw Facebook again reign supreme thanks to 602 million installs in the financial period. Google trailed in second with under 400 million and Good Job Games in third at close to 200 million.

Facebook recently revealed that the company was pulling its Instant Games platform from Messenger and migrating the platform to the social network.