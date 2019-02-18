News

Facebook tops apps publisher for mobile downloads in Q4 2018

By , Staff Writer

Facebook has received more than 800 million downloads for Q4 2018, meaning the firm has become the top mobile app publisher for those three months.

The figures were reported by Sensor Tower, with the company placing Google at second position bringing in 650 million and Voodoo at third at around 380 million.

Google however, topped the charts for the App Store with nearly 200 million installs. Tencent, Voodoo and Facebook followed behind. For Google Play, Facebook achieved first place with an estimated 700 million downloads.

ByteDance takes first for China

Tencent also dropped to second place for top Chinese publisher, as ByteDance edged out the company for the region. This is mainly due to TikTok, a 15-second video app that is making waves in India.

Lion Studios were another stand out with 163 million downloads in Q4. This was a big increase for the publisher who recorded fewer than five million downloads in Q1 2018.

Facebook were reportedly looking into buying Unity game engine to help drive the firm’s VR and AR business.

