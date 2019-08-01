News

My.Games partners with iDreamSky for mutual global expansion

August 1st, 2019
My.Games 		Not disclosed
Russian publisher My.Games has partnered with Chinese company iDreamSky to help both companies expand internationally.

It's hoped the strategic deal will open up new opportunities for iDreamSky to grow into European, US and Russian markets, while receiving marketing and promotional support.

My.Games meanwhile will look to strengthen its position in Asia, with iDreamSky localising and distributing the firm’s titles in China. Together the pair will work together on new investment projects for the international market.

“Valuable support”

“We are delighted to announce this long-term partnership and look forward to working closely together,” said My.Games CEO Vasiliy Maguryan (pictured, main).

“For us, this deal represents a valuable opportunity to engage with players in the Asian market. For iDreamSky, we can offer our expertise in launching games in Europe, CIS, North America, and beyond.

“Through our shared knowledge of the gaming space, My.Games and iDreamSky will lend each other valuable support as we both continue to grow and become truly global forces in the industry.”


