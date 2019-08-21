Digital revenue driven by mobile to a 5% year-on-year increase to $9.02 billion in July

Global digital revenue increased by five per cent year-on-year to $9.02 billion in July, according to SuperData Research.

The worldwide grossing increase is driven by mobile, which grew 14 per cent. PC and console meanwhile saw a decline, with the latter seeing a 50 per cent drop in free-to-play spending.

Last months top-grossing titles were Dungeon Fighter Online, Grand Theft Auto V and Honour of Kings for PC, Console and Mobile respectively. Battle royale titles continue to perform well, securing two places on both PC and console.

On mobile, Tencent remains dominant, not only has it claimed the top spot, but Tencent-owned company Supercell sees two titles hit the top 10. Clash of Clans and Clash Royale secured seventh and ninth place respectively.

Elsewhere, Nintendo's Fire Emblem: Three Houses sold 800,000 digital units in July. This makes it the most successful digital launch the franchise has seen.

One of EA's most reliable sources of mobile growth is Fifa Mobile since its launch in 2016. In recent months the game has been struggling, seeing a 50 per cent decline in revenue year-on-year for the past three months.