Android to finally overtake iOS as the dominant mobile gaming platform by revenue in 2019

It’s long been a given that while Android is by far the dominant mobile platform in terms of users and downloads, iOS is the place to make money.

But market intelligence outfit Newzoo predicts that will soon not be the case.

In its latest report, it reckons 2019 will be the tipping point when Android and Android-based thirdparty stores and OEMs (mainly in China and south east Asia but also including Amazon) take the lead.

The key numbers

Newzoo predicts total mobile game revenues will be $68.5 billion: iOS will take a 49 per cent share, worth $35 billion. Android will account for $24.5 billion.

Of course, the exact split between Android and Android-based thirdparties may be somewhat different given the problems Huawei is currently experiencing, which may or may not be solved.


