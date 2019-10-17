News

Deca Games plays F2P’s long tail, buying 4 one-time hits from GREE

Date Type Companies involved Size
October 17th, 2019 acquisition DECA Games
GREE 		Not disclosed
Deca Games plays F2P’s long tail, buying 4 one-time hits from GREE
By , Contributing Editor

Live Ops specialist Deca Games has boosted its portfolio with the acquisition of four games from Japanese publisher GREE.

 The titles are

  • Knights and Dragons,
  • Crime City,
  • Modern War, and
  • Kingdom Age

Released duing the first wave of F2P mobile games from 2011, between them, they've accumulated over 100 million downloads and at various times have been top grossing games.

The size of the deal wasn’t revealed.

What could have been

Back in 2013, Knights and Dragons was generating $5 million a month.

However, GREE failed to make the most of its opportunity, and like fellow Japanese publisher DeNA, has long retreated from western markets.

As for Berlin-based Deca Games, it was set up by ex-Kabam exec Ken Go, and currently operates PC game Realm of the Mad God (ex-Kabam) and mobile indie hit Zombie Catchers (ex-Two Men and a Dog).

“With this acquisition, we are making a big commitment to the passionate fans of these games,” commented Go.

Knights and Dragons was a hit for GREE back in the day

“We’ve staffed a full development team behind the titles because we believe they have a long life ahead of them and we can deliver an even higher quality of service.

“We are scaling our operations to bring our unique brand of live operations to more games and partners.”

Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Nov 1st, 2018

Live ops specialist DECA Games acquires Zombie Catchers from Helsinki's Two Men and a Dog

News Aug 17th, 2017

Live operations management studio DECA Games decloaks after a year of stealth operations

Job News Jul 28th, 2015

Following hard reset in SF, GREE expands with new offices in Berlin and Melbourne

News May 2nd, 2012

GREE acquires US hardcore social publisher Funzio for $210 million

1 News Oct 3rd, 2019

Unity continues M&A drive acquiring liveops outfit ChilliConnect

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies