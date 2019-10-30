Warner Bros. and NetEase partner for card RPG Harry Potter: Magic Awakened

Warner Bros. and Chinese games publisher NetEase have partnered for a new mobile title based on the Harry Potter property.

As brought to light by Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmed, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is a new card game that utilises role-playing elements.

The story takes places a few years after the second wizarding war and sees the player receive a letter of acceptance to Hogwarts before beginning their journey.

The game will be launched in China on iOS and Android devices under the Portkey Games brand, though no official release date was given at the time of writing.

Furthermore, no details were given if the title will arrive outside of China.

Pre-registration open

"Harry Potter: Magic Awakening will restore all the spells, characters and magical animals that fans know and love, and present them in a unique visual image,” said NetEase Zen studio in a statement.

“We are honoured to be working with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and can't wait to let fans experience this new world of magic."

Players in China interested in the game can pre-registration for Harry Potter Magic Awakened here.

Warner Bros. most recent partnership with the Harry Potter IP saw the company team with Pokemon Go developer Niantic for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

The augmented reality mobile title went on to generate $12 million in revenue from its first month.