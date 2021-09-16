News

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened's perfect launch: it's China's top grossing mobile game

Coming to other Asian countries later in 2021

Released in China on September 9th, NetEase and Warner Bros' Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is off to a great start.

Not only is it the most downloaded mobile game in China, it's sitting pretty in the #1 spot in terms of top grossing games on the Chinese Apple App Store, according to data from App Annie.

It's also the top grossing iOS game in Hong Kong and Macau and #2 in Taiwan.

The game has gained great acclaim for its strong artistic style, even if some players have found some of its card combat elements overly grinding in terms of monetisation and gameplay.

Following its success in China, the game is now expected to be rolled out top other countries in south east Asia including Japan and South Korea in Q4 2021

There's still no word of when it will be released in Europe or North America though.

The game's successful launch is certainly good news for NetEase, which has seen its share price drop 35 per cent in terms of its 2021 high due to recent changes to Chinese regulations, which will limit online gaming for under 18 years old to a maximum of three hours a week.

And this may not be the end of good news either. NetEase is also launching The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War globally on September 23rd.


