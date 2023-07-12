Harry Potter: Magic Awakened generated $2.3 million in first week of global release

NetEase and Warner Bros. Games’ mobile game Harry Potter: Magic Awakened saw a global release on 27 June 2023, and has since generated $2.33 million in its first week.

A collectable card game inspired by the renowned Harry Potter IP, this mobile title is operated by NetEase in Asia and the MENA region, meanwhile Warner Bros. Games takes charge of it in 41 Western countries.

As reported by Game World Observer, the version of the game published by NetEase generated more in the time period, with approximately $1.3 million compared to Warner Bros. Games’ $1 million. Even so, the Western version has more total downloads with a 64 percent share.

Fans in Japan

Between 27 June and 3 July 2023, the global release of Harry Potter: Magic Awakened generated the $2.33 million figure across iOS and Android via in-app purchases, with Japan being the top country in revenue spend. According to AppMagic data, Japan represented 41.6 percent of the game’s first-week revenue at $972,000, with the US and South Korea coming second and third at 25.5 percent and 8.4 percent of revenue respectively.

While not on top for revenue spend, the US did lead in installs during the first week with 656,000 of the total 3.75 million downloads. Notably, Japan’s installs only account for 15.3 percent of the total, demonstrating a much higher spend on in-app purchases per download.

When Harry Potter: Magic Awakened first launched in China back in 2021, the game generated more than $22.7 million through in-app purchases in its first week and increased this tenfold to $228 million in its first two months – even despite its limited availability.

Pre-registrations opened in the Americas, Europe and Oceania back in February 2022 at a time when the game was still planned for a global launch that year. More than one year on, in May 2023, NetEase showcased the MMORPG in its latest NetEase Connects event just a month before launch.

