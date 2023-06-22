Harry Potter: Magic Awakened to be released globally on June 27

NetEase and Warner Bros. Games collectible card game Harry Potter: Magic Awakened will see a global release on June 27 on Android and iOS devices, following almost two years after its release in Asia.

The game was initially released in China in September 2021, and rolled out in other territories later in the year. Despite its limited availability, the game saw a smash hit launch, grossing over $228 million in less than two months. The game was one of the primary drivers in the Harry Potter franchise passing $1 billion in revenue on mobile devices. An international release was announced in 2022.

Magic Awakened includes many staples of the franchise, including familiar locations and the ability to select your Hogwarts house, taking part in battles using their cards. The title will be free-to-play.

The global launch follows a soft-launch in select territories including Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. Pre-registration is available, and already reached a milestone of two million downloads at the start of the month.

Mischief managed?

Despite its enviable success, this marks the first significant global launch of a mobile game based on JK Rowling’s worth since she raised the ire of consumers worldwide thanks to her controversial views on the transgendered community. Whereas this led to calls for boycotts of console and PC release Hogwarts Legacy, which was released earlier this year, Magic Awakened has so far flown under the radar of critics.

A new trailer has been released alongside the announcement showcasing the game’s art style, storyline, and gameplay. Alongside an original storyline, players can step into the shoes of fan favourite characters from the original series of books and relive some of its iconic moments, such as the Prisoner of Azkaban’s battle against the Dementors.

