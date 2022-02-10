News

NetEase to launch Harry Potter: Magic Awakened worldwide

Pre-registrations have opened in the Americas, Europe, and Oceania

By , News Editor

NetEase and Warner Bros have revealed that Harry Potter: Magic Awakened will launch worldwide on iOS and Android in 2022.

Published by Portkey Games, Magic Awakened first launched in China on September 9 2021 and was later rolled out in other Asian countries in the following months.

Despite its limited availability at release, Magic Awakened generated over $228 million in less than two months since its launch. Additionally, the title had the best launch month for a mobile Harry Potter game ever and was the highest-grossing game in China during its launch week.

Furthermore, Magic Awakened was the first non-Tencent app to hold the top position for both revenue and downloads for a concurrent seven days since 2016.

Accio Magic Awakened

"Harry Potter: Magic Awakened has been a huge success with our current players and the fan reception has been extraordinary,” said NetEase founder and CEO William Ding.

Warner Bros Games president David Haddad added: "Harry Potter: Magic Awakened utilises the best-in-class development and publishing capabilities of both NetEase Games and Warner Bros."

From today (February 10), players in the Americas, Europe, and Oceania can pre-register for the game on Google Play or the game’s official website for rewards at launch. Pre-registrations and closed beta tests will open for players in other Asian countries later this year.

Harry Potter remains a popular IP within the mobile games space, with Jam City recently partnering with the children's charity, No Kid Hungry, to raise charitable donations through Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.


Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

