NetEase to launch Harry Potter: Magic Awakened worldwide

NetEase and Warner Bros have revealed that Harry Potter: Magic Awakened will launch worldwide on iOS and Android in 2022.
Published by Portkey Games, Magic Awakened first launched in China on September 9 2021 and was later rolled out in other Asian countries in the following months.
Despite its limited availability at release, Magic Awakened generated over $228 million in less than two months since its launch. Additionally, the title had the best launch month for a mobile Harry Potter game ever and was the highest-grossing game in China during its launch week.
Furthermore, Magic Awakened was the first non-Tencent app to hold the top position for both revenue and downloads for a concurrent seven days since 2016.
Accio Magic Awakened
"Harry Potter: Magic Awakened has been a huge success with our current players and the fan reception has been extraordinary,” said NetEase founder and CEO William Ding.
Warner Bros Games president David Haddad added: "Harry Potter: Magic Awakened utilises the best-in-class development and publishing capabilities of both NetEase Games and Warner Bros."
From today (February 10), players in the Americas, Europe, and Oceania can pre-register for the game on Google Play or the game’s official website for rewards at launch. Pre-registrations and closed beta tests will open for players in other Asian countries later this year.
Harry Potter remains a popular IP within the mobile games space, with Jam City recently partnering with the children's charity, No Kid Hungry, to raise charitable donations through Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?