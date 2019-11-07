Mobile pushes Square-Enix's game profits up 33%

Japanese publisher Square-Enix has seen its profits from games increase by 33 per cent with its mobile division contributing heavily.

This information was revealed via the company’s financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2019.

Overall profits for the company came in at ¥11 billion ($110 million), while net sales for the firm were ¥121 billion ($1.1 billion) representing an increase of 8 per cent year-on-year.

Mobile and browser games previously came in below expectations in FY2019 but thanks to performance of Dragon Quest Walk and Romancing SaGa Re: Universe, things have turned around.

Square-Enix's forecast for the full year remained the same, with net sales expected to be ¥270 billion ($2.5 billion) by April 2020.