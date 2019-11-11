Bandai Namco revealed as a development partner for Mario Kart Tour

Bandai Namco has revealed that the company helped develop Mario Kart Tour with Nintendo for mobile.

As reported by NintendoLife, the Japanese firm confirmed the news via its own official website where it stated that the team “partially implemented in-games and 3D visual assets for courses, characters and machines”.

The studio also claimed that it produced an estimated 50 per cent of all bonus challenges within the game.

Mario Kart Tour has been a roaring success since launching on September 25th, 2019, accelerating to over 124 million installs within its first month.

Metroid Prime 4 next?

Nintendo and Bandai Namco have partnered on a number of development projects over the last few years, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ARMS and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The latter just became the best-selling fighting game of all time.

Bandai Namco has also been rumoured to be working with Retro Studios on the newest entry in the Metroid Prime series.