Nintendo's stock price jumps to 19-month high following China Switch launch

Nintendo share price rose to a 19-month high following the Switch’s launch in China.

As reported by Seeking Alpha, stock in the Japanese developer grew by 2.9 per cent after previously reaching its peak level on May 18th, 2018.

There is already high demand for the Chinese version of the console with an estimated 105,000 people already making a reservation on e-commerce site JD.com, while online retailer Fenqile also reported large interest.

Tencent partnered with Nintendo for release of the console/handheld hybrid, releasing on 10th December and priced at 2,099 Yuan (around $300).

China restrictions

Now the Switch has been released to the public, many have discovered that several features are missing or limited to those outside of the country.

Chinese game outlet A9VG (via NintendoSoup) tested out the system and confirmed that online gameplay is completely region-locked, as well as social media messaging system WeChat being necessary to create a Nintendo Account.

Furthermore, the Nintendo eShop is now live in the country however when loaded up, only one game is available to download - New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

As part of the two firm’s new partnership, Tencent has been reportedly looking to use Nintendo IP as it expands internationally.


