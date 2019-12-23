G-STAR reveals 2019 success: over 240,000 visitors attend the South Korean games event

G-STAR, the largest South Korean game exhibition, co-organized by K-GAMES and Busan IT Promotion Agency, made another record in 2019, revealed the G-STAR Organization committee this week.

G-STAR 2019 took place from 14-17 November 2019 at Bexco, in Busan, South Korea.

This year’s event was characterized by the attendance of international game publishers and the active participation of rising Korean game studios.

Supercell participated as the main Diamond Sponsor, showcasing Brawl Stars. The booth was located in the center of the exhibition hall and attracted visitors immediately. Developed by Helsinki-based Supercell, Brawl Stars is one of the most popular mobile games in South Korea specifically and Asia in general.

Krafton/PUBG participated as the Platinum Sponsor. PUBG presented two exhibitions, one in front of the main hall, and a special space inside called “FACE: PUBG” in the B2C hall, which showcased the artistic achievements of fans.

Exclusive Announcements

Many publishers announced new games too. Pearl Abyss revealed four games – collectible open world MMO DokeV, action battle royale game Shadow Arena, exosuit MMO shooter Plan B, and epic fantasy MMORPG Crimson Desert.

Meanwhile Netmarble also announced four games: A3: Still Alive, a 30-player battle royale title; Magic: Mana Strike, a RTS mobile game; Second Country; and Seven Knight Revolution.

Competitive Play

The major eSport events were as popular as year at this year’s G-STAR.

The Brawl Stars World Final took place in the auditorium, and was one of the most popular events. In the b2c hall, Apreeca TV, Angel Games, X.D Global Limited hosted their own eSport event. In the outdoor plaza, the Busan eSport Club Competition – hosted by the Busan IT Promotion Agency and Busan City – wowed attendees.

Many side events added variety and entertainment. In the G-STAR outdoor plaza, a pedestrian-friendly street in front of Bexco, a number of activities ran throughout the week: Cosplay Awards, Cosplay Experience, Creator Talk Show, DJ Busking, and more.

The first G-STAR Indie Showcase event attracted many indies developers and studios from around the world. A select 29 indies participated in the competition. Gamers voted for their favorites, resulting in wins for ReRoad from Rabbithole Games and Ratropolis from Kasselgames (first and the second places respectively).

Facts And Figures

G-STAR visitor numbers were confirmed as: 14 November (Thursday), 42,452; 15 November (Friday), 50,216; 16 November (Saturday), 90,234; 17 November (Sunday), 61,407. The grand total was therefore 244,309.

The official b2b programs also set records. G-CON increased its sessons to 34, including four keynote talks. There were 4,733 visitors during its two-day conference.

In the Game Investment Market, 35 developers, five investment companies and 19 publishers participated. In total, 110 investment meeting took places.

The G-STAR Job Market attracted 17 major companies and organizations like Neowiz, Pearl Abyss, NHN Starfish, Rovio, Next Games, Business Finland, and more. A total of 1,053 applicants undertook interviews. There were also career talks for those aiming to take their first steps in the gaming industry.

Mr Shin Chul Kang, the chairman of K-GAMES and G-STAR Organization Committee, said, “The main achievement of G-STAR 2019 is that it truly became a major international game exhibition. A major international game company became the main sponsor of G-STAR for the second consecutive year, which shows the importance of G-STAR at a global level.

“Also, many new publishers and developers became exhibitors and participants. G-STAR appreciates the interest and involvement of the international gaming companies and the games community. We will continuously try to be the best platform to represent the most updated global gaming trends, and the best festival for the international gaming community.”