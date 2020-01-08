News

Square Enix partners with JSC and GAEA for Final Fantasy XV on mobile

Date Type Companies involved Size
January 8th, 2020 partnership GAEA Mobile
JSC Games
Square Enix 		Not disclosed
Square Enix partners with JSC and GAEA for Final Fantasy XV on mobile
By , Staff Writer

Square Enix has joined forces with South Korean developer JSC and Japanese developer GAEA for its upcoming Final Fantasy XV mobile project.

As reported by Enduins, the game will be published first in China by Oriental Pearl and will be created using Unreal Engine 4. Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad noted on Twitter that the game was first announced in 2017 and was scheduled for a 2019 release, which it has obviously missed.

Though based on the original Final Fantasy XV, which launched in November 2016, this title will be set in a parallel world and will feature large scale multiplayer elements as well as new content. New areas will be added to the game including new continents that will reside in the sky, alongside the Great Pagoda.

Immersive story

"Final Fantasy XV mobile has an immersive story, attractive characters, and JRPG-specific feels," said JSC CEO Park Ji-young.

"We are doing our best to implement it (the FF signature style and feel)."

Final Fantasy XV currently has no release date but is set to launch first in China with a global release planned afterwards. The first gameplay trailer will debut sometime in the first half of 2020.

Square Enix recently revealed that the firm will be looking to grow its presence in India and expand its business in the region in 2020.

Daniel Ahmad will be speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 on the topic of PC and console gaming in Asia. Get your tickets now!

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

Interview Jun 27th, 2019

Game of Thrones gets another mobile game spin-off with Behaviour Interactive's Beyond the Wall

News Jun 11th, 2019

E3 2019: Square Enix reveals new Final Fantasy mobile game, a Katy Perry partnership and Stadia lineup

News Jan 3rd, 2019

Square Enix eyes India as part of year of “aggressive” overseas expansion

News Oct 17th, 2018

Chinese outfit GAEA snaps up 20% stake in Fallout Shelter dev Behaviour Interactive

Interview Aug 16th, 2018

Three years on: Square Enix on the evolution of Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies