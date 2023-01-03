Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights to shut down in February

Square Enix has announced that it’s shutting down the servers for Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights on February 28.

Brilliant Lights is a Spin Off of the Bravely Default series of turn-based RPG’s, with a unique mechanic that allows players to bank their turns in order to make multiple actions at once. The title was released in Japan on January 27, 2022, however the company has grown concerned with its ability to offer the experience it originally envisioned.

“Since the service started on Thursday, January 27, 2022, we have been working hard every day to provide better services, but we have come to the conclusion that it will be difficult to provide services that satisfy our customers in the future. Therefore, we have decided to terminate the service,” said the company in a statement released on its site.

In-app purchases have been discontinued, and Square Enix will refund any unused in-game currency once service has ended on the game, and most items previously available for purchase only with premium currency will be made available using free currency. In addition, the company will release numerous updates to finish the game’s story, including a first anniversary event and team raids, with details to be announced in the coming weeks.

What’s next for Brilliant Lights?

Following the closure of the game’s servers, the company plans to release an offline version which will allow players to play the game at their leisure, without utilizing live servers. At present, it’s unclear whether the offline version will be distributed outside of Japan, and the company hasn’t clarified which monetisation strategy the game will utilise.

This marks the second significant closure of a Square Enix title in a matter of months, as the company has previously announced that it will shutter Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier on January 11, citing dissatisfaction with the experience provided.