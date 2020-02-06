News

Nexon Korea offers a 6.8% pay rise to its employees

By , Staff Writer

Nexon Korea has agreed to give its employees a 6.8 per cent pay rise.

According to The Korea Herald, the publisher agreed with labour union Starting Point to raise the average wage for its staff in 2020.

For the first time in South Korea, a games company has made its wage increase public. Between February 11th and 12th, members of the union can vote online to bring the pay rise into effect officially.

What do we want, when do we want it

In September 2019, one year after forming, Starting Point held its first official protest - more than 600 employees joined in over concerns about job insecurity.

More and more developers are after unionisation in the games industry. Last month, the Communications Workers of America (CWA) launched a new campaign to aid in unionising the industry.

This story was first published on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

