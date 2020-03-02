Netmarble teams up with Marvel for Marvel Future Revolution

Netmarble and Marvel Entertainment have teamed up again for a new mobile Marvel open-world RPG.

Marvel Future Revolution will be Marvel's first open-world RPG on mobile. It features an original storyline alongside well-known superheroes and heinous villains.

The story itself was penned by Marvel comics writer Marc Sumerak - known for The Avengers, Thor, Black Panther, Fantastic Four and more. Players will be an Omega agent, and they will face villains and embark on a journey to save the world.

"For fans that have dreamed of exploring the Marvel Universe in a sprawling, open-world setting, MARVEL Future Revolution gives players the chance to not only journey through these strange new locations, but also customize their favourite Heroes into never-before-seen costume combos," said Marvel Games vice president and head of creative Bill Rosemann.

Fighting crime again

"Netmarble is thrilled to continue our successful partnership with Marvel, especially as we are nearing the five-year anniversary of MARVEL Future Fight," said Andy Kang, Executive Producer of Netmarble.

"We look forward to sharing a whole new open-world experience with Marvel and mobile gaming fans everywhere."

Rosemann added: "We're excited to be working with Netmarble once again after nearly five years of continued success with MARVEL Future Fight, and look forward to MARVEL Future Revolution providing countless hours of fun for players to battle alongside their friends and save our universe."

In May 2018, Marvel Future Fight exceeded 70 million players.