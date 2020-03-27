Tencent and Huawei partner for cloud games platform

Chinese tech and entertainment giant Tencent has teamed up with Huawei to build a cloud games service.

As reported by Reuters, the two Chinese companies are collaborating and creating a "co-innovation lab." The platform is to be called GameMatrix and will be powered by Huawei's Kunpeng processor. The duo will also be looking into AI and augmented reality technologies, too.

This is the third cloud games initiative that Tencent is involved in. Back in February 2019, the firm announced it was partnering with CPU giant Intel for the Instant Play streaming service. Intel said that cloud tech would "expand what games can be made and how many people are playing them".

The following month, Tencent rolled out a test for another streaming platform called Start. The company has also collaborated with peripherals maker Razer to create cloud games standards.

Tencent has also said it is on the hunt for partners in South East Asia to use its cloud tech, saying that it was hoping to capitalise on the success it has already had.

