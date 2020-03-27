News

Tencent and Huawei partner for cloud games platform

Date Type Companies involved Size
March 27th, 2020 partnership Huawei
Tencent 		Not disclosed
Tencent and Huawei partner for cloud games platform
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Chinese tech and entertainment giant Tencent has teamed up with Huawei to build a cloud games service.

As reported by Reuters, the two Chinese companies are collaborating and creating a "co-innovation lab." The platform is to be called GameMatrix and will be powered by Huawei's Kunpeng processor. The duo will also be looking into AI and augmented reality technologies, too.

This is the third cloud games initiative that Tencent is involved in. Back in February 2019, the firm announced it was partnering with CPU giant Intel for the Instant Play streaming service. Intel said that cloud tech would "expand what games can be made and how many people are playing them".

The following month, Tencent rolled out a test for another streaming platform called Start. The company has also collaborated with peripherals maker Razer to create cloud games standards.

Tencent has also said it is on the hunt for partners in South East Asia to use its cloud tech, saying that it was hoping to capitalise on the success it has already had.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Aug 6th, 2019

Tencent Cloud chases new partners in South Korea and Southeast Asia as it plots international growth

News Mar 19th, 2019

GDC 2019: Unity partners with Tencent to help bring more developers games to China

News Feb 7th, 2020

Chinese mobile companies partner up to take on Google Play

News Jan 7th, 2020

Tencent invests undisclosed sum in Bayonetta developer PlatinumGames

News Nov 29th, 2019

Tencent partners Chinese live streaming platform Chushou.tv

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies