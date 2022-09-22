Discover the top tips and tricks to bring your games to new platforms at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Pivoting to new platforms can be tricky, but get it done right and you will reap the rewards. Find out how you can successfully take your games to new platforms at the Blockchain Games Next Summit taking place at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki.

There’s less than one week to go until the return of the PG Connects series to Helsinki, and it’s shaping up to be our biggest event by all metrics in the region. We’re in the process of finalising a superstar lineup of expert speakers ready to deliver their incredible insights.

Over the last month we’ve been highlighting the amazing content that you can expect on these conference tracks, with today’s spotlight being Mastering the Pivot. Our speakers will teach you how you can master the art of taking your games to new platforms, how to optimise your development process and grow your company to new spaces.

Mastering the Pivot: September 27th

14:00 - Ampere Analysis’ Louise Shorthouse walks through how we can understand the complexity of today’s gamers as the amount of platforms today are varied.

14:20 - Gain insight from top industry veterans on the cross platform process to ensure success with your game. This panel features Mainframe Industries Jasmin Dahncke, DLA Piper’s Ryan Black, Huawei AppGallery’s Dr. Jamie Gonzalo, Tencent’s Aras Senyuz and Sensor Tower’s Craig Chapple.

Book your ticket to Helsinki now

Our Helsinki show is coming up sooner than you think, and if you’re looking to have a front seat at these sessions and connect with our incredible speakers, the time to book your ticket is now.