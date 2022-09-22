News

Discover the top tips and tricks to bring your games to new platforms at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Master the art of bringing your game to new platforms, learn to optimise your development process and growing your company to new spaces

Discover the top tips and tricks to bring your games to new platforms at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki
By , Events Marketing Executive

Pivoting to new platforms can be tricky, but get it done right and you will reap the rewards. Find out how you can successfully take your games to new platforms at the Blockchain Games Next Summit taking place at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki.

There’s less than one week to go until the return of the PG Connects series to Helsinki, and it’s shaping up to be our biggest event by all metrics in the region. We’re in the process of finalising a superstar lineup of expert speakers ready to deliver their incredible insights.

Over the last month we’ve been highlighting the amazing content that you can expect on these conference tracks, with today’s spotlight being Mastering the Pivot. Our speakers will teach you how you can master the art of taking your games to new platforms, how to optimise your development process and grow your company to new spaces.

Mastering the Pivot: September 27th

14:00 - Ampere Analysis’ Louise Shorthouse walks through how we can understand the complexity of today’s gamers as the amount of platforms today are varied.

14:20 - Gain insight from top industry veterans on the cross platform process to ensure success with your game. This panel features Mainframe Industries Jasmin Dahncke, DLA Piper’s Ryan Black, Huawei AppGallery’s Dr. Jamie Gonzalo, Tencent’s Aras Senyuz and Sensor Tower’s Craig Chapple.

Book your ticket to Helsinki now

Our Helsinki show is coming up sooner than you think, and if you’re looking to have a front seat at these sessions and connect with our incredible speakers, the time to book your ticket is now.

 

 

Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Events Marketing Executive

Charlie is the Events Marketing Executive at Steel Media Ltd, assisting the marketing team on promoting events such as the Pocket Gamer Connects series, the PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses, Pocket Gamer LaunchPad and beyond. He will play almost every game that catches his eye and enthuses about the esports scene so much that he wrote his dissertation on it.

You can catch him on Twitter @CharlieScowen_ talking about anything gaming, TV or football related whilst also sharing too many memes.

Related Articles

News Jan 14th, 2022

Speaker Spotlight: Tencent’s Aras Şenyüz on PUBG Mobile’s localization strategy

News Sep 19th, 2022

Get the latest facts and figures from Finland and beyond at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

News Sep 8th, 2022

Learn how we can build a better games industry at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

News May 4th, 2020

Sega Europe, Tencent, King, Nordeus and NCSOFT all join the talented lineup for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

as News Oct 23rd, 2019

Geewa, Tencent, Snap Inc and the IMGA to speak at the first ever Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan