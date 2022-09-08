News

Learn how we can build a better games industry at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

This September’s leading games industry conference reveals all the secrets to aspire to improve our industry

Building a positive work environment and a better games industry is vital in retaining staff and growing your own company. Discover how to build a better games industry at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki.

September 27th to 28th sees the return of the Pocket Gamer Connects series to Finland, the spiritual home of mobile games, since 2019. The team is putting together a world class lineup ready to deliver fantastic content, with over 21 tracks featuring 200 expert speakers.

In the run up to the event, we’ll be highlighting the amazing content that you can expect on these tracks, with today’s spotlight being the Industry Visions & Values. Our speakers will discuss some of the best ways to improve your company culture and the wider games industry.

Industry Visions & Values

13:50 - Kicking off the track is iLogos Game Studios’ Egor Piskunov delivering his top tips for surviving burnout

14:10 - Following the opening session is Redhill Games’ Jinesha Ghandi looking into dyslexia and gaming, with how dyslexic people overcome the issues they face through games.

14:50 - Up next is a panel looking at whether company culture has become a fad. This panel features Hallyu Con’s Lashai Ben Salmi, Critical Force’s Veli-Pekka Piirainen, Dirtybit’s Anette Staloy and Games for Good’s Deborah Mensah-Bonsu

15:30 - After the panel is Nitro Games’ Jussi Tähtinen with a session on how Nitro has successfully implemented visions and values into everyday life.

15:50 - Time to gaze into the future of applied games with Psyon Games’ Olli Rundgren.

16:10 - Rounding out the track is GamesForest.Club’s Maria Wagner with a delightful session on how nature restoration will drive future revenues.

Experience top talks at PG Connects Helsinki

Our Helsinki show is coming up sooner than you think, and if you’re looking to have a front seat at these sessions and connect with our incredible speakers, the time to take advantage of our unmissable Mid-Term offer is now.

Enjoy up to £150 off your ticket when you head over to our website and buy your ticket today! This offer is only available until midnight TONIGHT (September 8th), so don’t wait up.

