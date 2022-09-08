Learn how we can build a better games industry at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Veli-Pekka is also co-founder of NMP Games Ltd.

Veli-Pekka is CEO and founder of Critical Force Entertainment Ltd, a Finnish startup game studio established in 2012. He is a former studio manager of Supercell North, as well as a lecturer and head of Kajak Game Development Lab.

Industry Visions & Values

13:50 - Kicking off the track is iLogos Game Studios’ Egor Piskunov delivering his top tips for surviving burnout

14:10 - Following the opening session is Redhill Games’ Jinesha Ghandi looking into dyslexia and gaming, with how dyslexic people overcome the issues they face through games.

14:50 - Up next is a panel looking at whether company culture has become a fad. This panel features Hallyu Con’s Lashai Ben Salmi, Critical Force’s Veli-Pekka Piirainen, Dirtybit’s Anette Staloy and Games for Good’s Deborah Mensah-Bonsu

15:30 - After the panel is Nitro Games’ Jussi Tähtinen with a session on how Nitro has successfully implemented visions and values into everyday life.

15:50 - Time to gaze into the future of applied games with Psyon Games’ Olli Rundgren.

16:10 - Rounding out the track is GamesForest.Club’s Maria Wagner with a delightful session on how nature restoration will drive future revenues.

