Speaker Spotlight: Tencent’s Aras Şenyüz on PUBG Mobile’s localization strategy

Tencent's Country Manager in Turkey, Aras Şenyüz. He oversees a team to support Tencent's titles including PUBG MOBILE and Arena of Valor and the local player community. He is a veteran marketing and business leader with more than 20 years' experience across multinational FMCG, TelCo and most recently the interactive entertainment industry. Aras originally joined Tencent Games in 2019 as Senior Consultant before promotion to his current role leading the growth of Tencent Games with new investments and business partnerships. A lifelong gamer, Aras is also actively mentoring and working with local authorities to grow Turkey's gaming eco-system.

PocketGamer.Biz: Tell us a bit about your company

Aras Şenyüz: Tencent is a world-leading internet and technology company that develops innovative products and services to improve the quality of life of people around the world.

Tencent Games publishes some of the world's most popular video games including Arena of Valor and PUBG MOBILE. Under the recently formed Level Infinite brand, it also provides support and services from technology to production assistance, “Games as a Service” (GaaS) and local/global market insight and analysis, along with assistance in esports integrations and international publishing to both its first and second party studio partners.

What does your role entail?

Perceiving the needs of the market, with an emphasis on the priorities of local players and delivering gaming experiences tailored to their preferences and regional culture Furthermore, I actively seek to establish collaborations and partnerships that will contribute to the sustainable growth of the gaming ecosystem in the country.

Can you tell us a bit about what you will be speaking about at PG Connects?

PUBG Mobile is a global game. How we localize it and make it a success in the region. Localization includes not only language and content localization, but also some dedicated localized content for the region and crossover events with local brands.

How the Turkey esports market was before and what has changed since PUBG Mobile launched, what are the opportunities that we see for mobile esports in the region,and what we have done to make mobile E-sports a phenomenon in the region.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

I am looking forward to NFT gaming, because this is something that I want to know and learn more about.

