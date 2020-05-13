News

App Annie: PUBG Mobile generates largest consumer spend overseas for China-based developers in Q1 2020

App Annie: PUBG Mobile generates largest consumer spend overseas for China-based developers in Q1 2020
By , Staff Writer

Tencent's battle royale shooter PUBG Mobile generated the largest amount of consumer spend from overseas for any game company based in China across Q1 2020.

As analysed by mobile games insight firm App Annie, the data was calculated by combining iOS and Google Play across the country. Second place was taken by Lilith's strategy MMO Rise of Kingdoms, while NetEase's battle royale Knives Out claimed third spot.

Following this was Lords Mobile from IGG, another strategy MMO that claims to have more than 200 million players worldwide since launching in 2016. Lilith then rounded out the top five with its turn-based RPG AFK Arena.

Mafia City

Continuing down the list we have Yotta Games' freemium city-building and crew management simulator Mafia City in sixth position, ahead of Guns of Glory from FunPlus and Last Shelter: Survival from Long Tech Network in seventh and eight respectively.

Ninth place goes to FunPlus again with its MMO strategy title King of Avalon: Dragon Warfare, before Arknights from Yostar squeezes in at tenth spot.

Similarly, PUBG Mobile has found success in the Russian games market with App Annie releasing its top 10 titles in terms of downloads for April.

Tencent recently partnered with Gameye for a new digital conference dubbed the Industry Insight Conference.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Mar 21st, 2018

Playerunknown’s Battleground Mobile grabs top spot on iOS free games chart in 17 countries

News Mar 19th, 2020

Tencent revenue grows 21% year-over-year to $54.1 billion

News Jan 7th, 2020

PUBG Mobile fires to top of worldwide mobile revenue for December 2019

News Nov 7th, 2019

PUBG Mobile generated $154 million during October 2019

News May 8th, 2019

Tencent shuts down PUBG Mobile in China

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies