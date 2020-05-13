App Annie: PUBG Mobile generates largest consumer spend overseas for China-based developers in Q1 2020

Tencent's battle royale shooter PUBG Mobile generated the largest amount of consumer spend from overseas for any game company based in China across Q1 2020.

As analysed by mobile games insight firm App Annie, the data was calculated by combining iOS and Google Play across the country. Second place was taken by Lilith's strategy MMO Rise of Kingdoms, while NetEase's battle royale Knives Out claimed third spot.

Following this was Lords Mobile from IGG, another strategy MMO that claims to have more than 200 million players worldwide since launching in 2016. Lilith then rounded out the top five with its turn-based RPG AFK Arena.

Mafia City

Continuing down the list we have Yotta Games' freemium city-building and crew management simulator Mafia City in sixth position, ahead of Guns of Glory from FunPlus and Last Shelter: Survival from Long Tech Network in seventh and eight respectively.

Ninth place goes to FunPlus again with its MMO strategy title King of Avalon: Dragon Warfare, before Arknights from Yostar squeezes in at tenth spot.

Similarly, PUBG Mobile has found success in the Russian games market with App Annie releasing its top 10 titles in terms of downloads for April.

