News

NetEase unveils Norse mythology-inspired mobile AAA game Project Ragnarok

NetEase unveils Norse mythology-inspired mobile AAA game Project Ragnarok
By , Staff Writer

NetEase has got a new triple-A title in the works dubbed Project Ragnarok.

As announced on twitter (below) – via Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad – the new game is based on Norse mythology, hence it being temporarily called Project Ragnarok. The title is set to be open-world and is expected to launch not only on mobile but PC and consoles too.

"The aim is to balance traditional Chinese MMO style gameplay with premium AAA gameplay to appeal to a global audience," said Ahmad.

"NetEase is traditionally known for Chinese MMO style experiences on PC so will be interesting to see the evolution to triple-A style PC games."

Mobile push

Recently, the Chinese publisher revealed that its mobile games pushed its revenue to $2.4 billion for Q1 2020, an increase of 18.3 per cent year-on-year.

NetEase started the year strong, with its Tom and Jerry mobile title hitting 100 million users in China after launching in May 2019. Furthermore, the Chinese firm and Marvel Games launched a closed beta for their free-to-play card game Marvel Duel.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News May 20th, 2020

NetEase's mobile games catalogue pushes revenue to $2.4 billion

News Mar 24th, 2020

Tencent reigns supreme as the top-grossing mobile publisher for 2020

News Mar 17th, 2020

NetEase and Marvel Games are launching a closed beta for Marvel Duel

News Feb 28th, 2020

NetEase profit grows by 15% to $4.53 billion for 2019

News Jan 17th, 2020

NetEase's Tom and Jerry mobile game catches 100 million users in China

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies