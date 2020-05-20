NetEase unveils Norse mythology-inspired mobile AAA game Project Ragnarok

NetEase has got a new triple-A title in the works dubbed Project Ragnarok.

As announced on twitter (below) – via Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad – the new game is based on Norse mythology, hence it being temporarily called Project Ragnarok. The title is set to be open-world and is expected to launch not only on mobile but PC and consoles too.

"The aim is to balance traditional Chinese MMO style gameplay with premium AAA gameplay to appeal to a global audience," said Ahmad.

"NetEase is traditionally known for Chinese MMO style experiences on PC so will be interesting to see the evolution to triple-A style PC games."

NetEase is developing a new AAA game, tentative title is Project Ragnarok.



It is an open world adventure game inspired by Nordic mythology.



Will take a multi-platform approach which indicates PC and Console in addition to Mobile. pic.twitter.com/tAKM3BViFs — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 20, 2020

Mobile push

Recently, the Chinese publisher revealed that its mobile games pushed its revenue to $2.4 billion for Q1 2020, an increase of 18.3 per cent year-on-year.

NetEase started the year strong, with its Tom and Jerry mobile title hitting 100 million users in China after launching in May 2019. Furthermore, the Chinese firm and Marvel Games launched a closed beta for their free-to-play card game Marvel Duel.