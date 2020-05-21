MyGamez partners with Small Giant Games on Empires & Puzzles' Chinese Android launch

Chinese mobile games publishing service provider MyGamez has closed a new funding round to grow its business.

Investors include Fingersoft, Small Giant Games, former seed investors Visionplus and Yellowbell, Peter Vesterbacka, and other angel investors. As part of the investment, representatives from Fingersoft and Small Giant will join MyGamez' board.

On top of all this, MyGamez has partnered with Small Giant Games to bring its mobile title Empires & Puzzles to distribute the Android version of the game, and provide publishing services in China.

"We are extremely excited to have Small Giant Games and Fingersoft as customers and as investors," said MyGamez CEO Mikael Leinonen.

"This shows we have succeeded in building a service offering and business model that is attractive for the top global publishers like Small Giant Games. With the investment, we can now focus on further developing our service offering and helping many more western games to succeed in China with our novel, lightweight approach."

MyGamez partnered with Fingersoft way back in February 2015 to bring Hill Climb Racing to China, which went on to win the Best Innovation category at China Mobile's Outstanding Games of the Year 2015 awards. The firm then worked with Koukoi Games on Crashing Season and Flaregames on Nonstop Knight.