Supercell co-founder supports $1.6M funding round in Chinese publisher MyGamez

It's already been a whole decade since MyGamez first started out, initially with the aim of opening the Chinese games market up to Western developers, but the company has since pivoted to providing co-publishing services.

Now, MyGamez has confirmed to PocketGamer.biz that it has raised €1.5 million ($1.6 million) with support from industry juggernauts such as Supercell co-founder Mikko Kodisoja, Small Giant Games co-founder Timo Soininen, Reworks co-founder Ilkka Teppo and former Riot China head of operations Daniel Wang.

A new approach

Spanning two of the mobile gaming industry’s biggest game-making regions, MyGamez is a Finnish/Chinese mobile game publisher and service provider specialising predominantly in China’s games market.

The company’s change of tack followed regulatory overhauls in China - a region both incredibly important and incredibly challenging for mobile game makers, with unpredictable licence freezes and limitations on playtime impacting resident giants such as Tencent.

Through the change, MyGamez has come to represent some big names in the world of mobile gaming with customers including Playrix, Small Giant Games, Gram Games, Fingersoft and Nexters.

With Soininen’s investment into MyGamez he now also joins the board, having previously spearheaded the deal between Small Giant Games and MyGamez before his departure following a Zynga acquisition.

"MyGamez has developed a completely new, fully transparent and hassle-free way for leading global publishers to access the world’s largest gaming market. With their strong traction, we believe MyGamez is quickly becoming a de facto platform for top global players to build their growth in China," Soininen told us in a statement.

MyGamez co-founder and CEO Mikael Leinonen added: "We’re extremely excited to have these game industry superstars in our corner. I have tremendous respect for what each of them have built in their career and feel lucky to have their support in taking MyGamez to the next level.

"After several rocky years, the China game industry regulatory environment has now stabilised and the market is growing again. With our upcoming launches of several major titles, such as Empires & Puzzles, future growth prospects are looking very good for us."

Last week it emerged that Supercell once considered forming a new app store with Activision Blizzard and Riot Games, initially meant for Android.