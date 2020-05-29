Square Enix branches out into "entertainment AI" with forming of new company

Japanse developer Square Enix has unveiled a new company that will explore "entertainment AI".

Square Enix AI and Arts Alchmey Co. will spearhead research and development, alongside further business opportunities in the specified field. The company will utilise the technology to venture into new forms of entertainment that can include ventures outside of its games sector.

The firm previously invested in cloud gaming via its own subsidiary, Shinra Technologies. However, as pointed out by VentureBeat, the project was deemed a failure and was consequently shut down in 2016, posting a loss for the company of $16.8 million.

"New forms of entertainment"

"We believe that new forms of entertainment will be created against a backdrop of ongoing technological innovations, as exemplified by XR and next-generation telecommunications such as 5G," said Square Enix president and representative director Yosuke Matsuda in a press release.

"Square Enix AI and Arts Alchemy will launch its operations with the goal of pursuing R&D efforts that apply the Square Enix group's knowledge and expertise in AI and art not only to games but the broader concept of 'entertainment AI'."

Square's upcoming mobile title Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road was recently delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.