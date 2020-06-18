News

Apple to reject any games without an ISBN in China from July 2020

Apple to reject any games without an ISBN in China from July 2020
By , Staff Writer

Apple will abide by all regulations and laws on game products to run its App Store in China.

As reported by GameLook (via Google Translate), from July 2020, Apple will not be able to approve any new games for its storefront if it doesn't have an ISBN.

Earlier this year, Apple updated its terms and conditions for developers, and it claimed the studios would have until June 30th to submit the version number for its title.

"According to Chinese law, games need to obtain the approval number issued by the General Administration of the People's Republic of China. Please provide the approval number of any paid games released in the mainland or games that can provide in-app purchases by June 30th, 2020," said Apple.

Moneymaker

Last year, iOS games generated ¥83.5 billion ($11.8 billion) in revenue in China, which is 52 per cent of the total ¥158.1 billion ($22.3 billion) earnings that country saw in the mobile games market in 2019.

App Store troubles in China is not the only issue Apple has to worry about right now, as they are being sued over having games with loot boxes on the App Store. However, the popularity of its mobile devices in China is still high as it shipped 2.5 million iPhones in the country back in March.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

4 News Feb 25th, 2020

Report: Apple will require all App Store games to have ISBNs in China from July

News Sep 5th, 2019

Apple accidentally pays Chinese App Store developers more than expected after bank error

News Apr 28th, 2015

iPhone and iPad boom in China as Apple pays out $2.5 billion to its developers

News Apr 21st, 2020

Apple rolls out App Store to 20 new countries in Africa, the Middle East, and more

News Apr 14th, 2020

Apple shipped 2.5 million iPhones in China last month

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies