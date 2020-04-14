News

Apple shipped 2.5 million iPhones in China last month

Apple shipped 2.5 million iPhones in China last month
By , Staff Writer

Apple shipped around 2.5 million iPhones in China last month.

As reported by Reuters, 21 million mobile phones were shipped in the country in March. This comes as China begins to return to normality after stringent lockdown measures due to the coronavirus pandemic – the disease does continue to wreak havoc on other parts of the world.

However, despite seeing a significant increase from February, 21 million units represent a decrease of 20 per cent year-on-year.

In February, it is estimated that Apple shipped 500,000 units in China. Many mobile firms are hoping to see a significant increase in numbers now that the country is on track to normalising. Strong sales will help to alleviate the pressure felt at declining numbers in other regions.

Pandemic repercussions

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Apple closed all of its retail stores outside of China last month. Back in February, the American firm acknowledged its sales would fall as a result of the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Apple doubled its donations to China to help combat the virus.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Apr 1st, 2020

Apple doubles its donations to China to aid in coronavirus relief efforts

News Mar 17th, 2020

Update: Apple removes Plague Inc. from China App Store due to licensing issues

News Feb 5th, 2020

Apple restricts employee travel as firm monitors coronavirus

News Mar 25th, 2020

Update: Games are "exploiting" coronavirus SEO on the App Store

News Mar 16th, 2020

Update: Rockstar, EA and Maysalward are the latest companies to enforce remote working due to the coronavirus

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies