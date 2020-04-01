Apple doubles its donations to China to aid in coronavirus relief efforts

Tech giant Apple has doubled its donation to help combat COVID-19 in China.

As reported by Reuters, the new donation total is ¥50 million ($7 million). So far, Apple has handed over ¥20 million ($2.8 million), which went to China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation and has been used to aid six hospitals in Hubei.

"China has shown incredible spirit and resilience during the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are grateful to our teams, partners and customers for their support during these challenging times," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Last month, Apple closed all of its retail stores outside of China – around 500.

Charity aid

The coronavirus has wreaked havoc worldwide. As a result, multiple games companies and individuals have stepped up to help and donate money to charities in a bid to support relief efforts.

Last month, CD Projekt Red donated $950,000 to help those affected by COVID-19 in Poland. Furthermore, Riot Games gave $1.5 million towards relief efforts in Los Angeles. Pro streamer Ninja and his wife Jessica Blevins pledged £150,000.

Besides donations, companies have held events in the name of charity. Last weekend, esports firm Skillz hosted a variety of tournaments to raise money for the American Red Cross – nearly $40,000 went to the charity.