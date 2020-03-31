CD Projekt Red makes $950,000 donation to help combat the coronavirus in Poland

CD Projekt Red has donated $950,000 to help coronavirus relief efforts in Poland.

As reported by IGN, the money has pledged to charity firm Wielka Orkiestra Świątecznej Pomocy.

"We are all following events related to the coronavirus epidemic," said CD Projekt Red.

"The number of cases is increasing, and the health service is facing more and more challenges. In these hard times, every help counts, so over the last few days, we have been wondering how we could contribute. We are not familiar with buying medical equipment, masks or overalls, which is why we decided to cooperate with professionals with many years of experience - WOŚP."

"Today, we donated PLN 4 million to fight coronavirus - half of this amount as CD PROJEKT SA, and the other half privately. The private part was financed by the main shareholders and the management board of CD PROJEKT."

The Witcher creator went on to implore everyone to take the coronavirus outbreak seriously.

Make a difference

Many companies and individuals across the industry have donated money or attempted to help combat the virus. Over last weekend, mobile esports firm Skillz held multiple tournaments to raise funds for the American Red Cross.

Last week, Enthusiast Gaming teamed up with Twitch for a 12-hour charity stream to raise funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. Furthermore, pro streamer Ninja and his wife Jessica Blevins donated $150,000 to aid in relief efforts.

Further charitable donations have come from Ndemic Creations and Riot Games. The former pledged $250,000 while the latter gave $1.5 million to help those affected in Los Angeles.