Enthusiast Gaming joins forces with Twitch to raise money against COVID-19

Canadian digital media firm Enthusiast Gaming has partnered with Twitch to help raise funds to help the ongoing fight against the coronavirus.

Specifically, the two companies will come together for Twitch Stream Aid, a celebrity live stream marathon raising money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The 12-hour charity stream will begin at 9:00am PT on twitch.tv/twitch and will feature numerous names from the world of games, music and sports, with special guests including: AJ Mitchell, Brandy Clark, Bastille's Dan Smith, Garth Brooks, and Conor McGregor.

Throughout the day, the event will host various esports competitions across Fortnite, UNO, and Warzone Battle Royale. Musical performances by Diplo, Cole Swindell, Charlie Puth and more are expected to take place during the breaks and live interviews with professional athletes and celebrities.

"Honoured"

“We are honoured to partner with Twitch and join forces to help support the global fight against COVID-19," said Enthusiast Gaming entertainment division president Corey Mandell.

"Now more than ever we are committed to using our entire platform to provide support and connections for our communities. Twitch Stream Aid is an opportunity to raise funds for the World Health Organization and its fight against Coronavirus."

