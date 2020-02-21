Recap: How has the coronavirus impacted the mobile games industry?

The world of mobile games is known for its rapid change, but the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak has affected it in unprecedented ways.

From event cancellations to delayed production lines, all the way to rises and falls in the games people are playing, we're covering everything that the outbreak is affecting in our industry on PocketGamer.biz.

There's a lot of information out there, so we're collecting all of our stories up into one place so you can get all the latest stories, studies, and opinions quickly and easily. And we'll update this article as new stories come in, so you're always up-to-date.

For more information on Covid-19 itself, be sure to read the World Health Organisation's website.

News

The Chinese government is backing a new virus killing game

Update: Apple sales expected to fall due to iPhone production delay from coronavirus

Nintendo Switch global production output hit by coronavirus

Update: Nintendo confirms coronavirus has impacted Switch production

Apple restricts employee travel as firm monitors coronavirus

Plague Inc. overtakes Minecraft as top paid app in the US due to coronavirus association

Plague Inc. developer Ndemic Creations warns players to look elsewhere for coronavirus information

Events news

Facebook Gaming and Sony pull out of GDC 2020 over coronavirus concerns

GDC 2020 will go ahead with heavy restrictions for Chinese companies

Mobile World Congress 2020 cancelled due to "global concern" of coronavirus

Sony and Amazon cancel appearances at Mobile World Congress 2020

Data

The effect of coronavirus on consumer mobile gaming habits in China

Opinion

The impact of the coronavirus epidemic to China's games industry: A view from Beijing