Ukie and Sheridans team up for coronavirus hotline

By , Staff Writer

UK video games trade body Ukie has teamed up with law firm Sheridan's for a hotline for contractors and business owners affected by Covid-19.

As revealed in a blog post, the new line will be open from 10am until 5pm between March 17th and March 20th – it is free to call the hotline.

"The Covid-19 outbreak is presenting some serious challenges to games businesses. With events being cancelled, financial problems rearing its head and some tough times ahead for contractors, it's important to get good legal advice to help you through the challenges," said Ukie.

"That's why we're pleased to be able to team up with Sheridans to open an emergency contract hotline to help your games business out."

Outbreak concerns

The coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc across the games industry.

Various events have been cancelled to prevent further spreading of the virus. Last month GDC was cancelled. However, this month a number of events have been chopped – E3, Minecraft Festival, Game Connection America and more.

This story originally appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Kayleigh Partleton
