BAFTA Game Awards goes digital to avoid coronavirus spread

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has said that its forthcoming Game Awards will take place without an audience.

In a statement, the organisation confirmed that the event - which was set to take place on Thursday, April 2nd - will now take place as an online-only broadcast.

BAFTA has said that the move from a traditional red carpet ceremony has been changed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. This is to protect both its guests and its staff who would be working on the night.

Nominations

The 2020 BAFTA Game nominations were announced at the beginning of March with Simogo's Sayonara Wild Hearts picking up two nominations.

Simultaneously, BAFTA announced the nominees for its EE Mobile Game of the Year Award 2020, which included the likes of Call of Duty: Mobile, Pokemon GO, and Tangle Tower.

Head on over to PCGamesInsider.biz for the full story.