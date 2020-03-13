News

BAFTA Game Awards goes digital to avoid coronavirus spread

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has said that its forthcoming Game Awards will take place without an audience.

In a statement, the organisation confirmed that the event - which was set to take place on Thursday, April 2nd - will now take place as an online-only broadcast.

BAFTA has said that the move from a traditional red carpet ceremony has been changed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. This is to protect both its guests and its staff who would be working on the night.

Nominations

The 2020 BAFTA Game nominations were announced at the beginning of March with Simogo's Sayonara Wild Hearts picking up two nominations.

Simultaneously, BAFTA announced the nominees for its EE Mobile Game of the Year Award 2020, which included the likes of Call of Duty: Mobile, Pokemon GO, and Tangle Tower.

Head on over to PCGamesInsider.biz for the full story.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

