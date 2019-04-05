Florence, Fortnite and RuneScape win big at BAFTA Game Awards 2019

The annual BAFTA Game Awards has taken place with Mountains’ Florence winning best Mobile Game.

Sarepta studio’s My Child Lebensborn meanwhile fought off strong competition to take the Game Beyond Entertainment award. Old School RuneScape was crowned the EE Mobile Game of the Year as voted for by the public.

Epic’s juggernaut Fortnite also made an appearance claiming the award for best Evolving Game.

Nintendo double

Nintendo had a solid night picking up the family award as well as best Game Innovation for its toys-to-life peripheral Nintendo Labo.

The awards show was held at BAFTA headquarters in London with Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain compering the event.

You can see the full list of winners below.

Artistic Achievement

Return of the Obra Dinn

Audio Achievement

God of War

Best Game

God of War

British Game

Forza Horizon 4

Debut Game

Yoku’s Island Express

Evolving Game

Fortnite

Family

Nintendo Labo

Game Beyond Entertainment

My Child Lebensborn

Game Design

Return of the Obra Dinn

Game Innovation

Nintendo Labo

Mobile Game

Florence

Multiplayer

A Way Out

Music

God of War

Narrative

God of War

Original Property

Into the Breach

Performer

Jeremy Davies

EE Mobile Game of the Year (voted by the public)

Old School RuneScape