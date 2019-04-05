Florence, Fortnite and RuneScape win big at BAFTA Game Awards 2019

The annual BAFTA Game Awards has taken place with Mountains’ Florence winning best Mobile Game.
Sarepta studio’s My Child Lebensborn meanwhile fought off strong competition to take the Game Beyond Entertainment award. Old School RuneScape was crowned the EE Mobile Game of the Year as voted for by the public.
Epic’s juggernaut Fortnite also made an appearance claiming the award for best Evolving Game.
Nintendo double
Nintendo had a solid night picking up the family award as well as best Game Innovation for its toys-to-life peripheral Nintendo Labo.
The awards show was held at BAFTA headquarters in London with Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain compering the event.
You can see the full list of winners below.
Artistic Achievement
Return of the Obra Dinn
Audio Achievement
God of War
Best Game
God of War
British Game
Forza Horizon 4
Debut Game
Yoku’s Island Express
Evolving Game
Fortnite
Family
Nintendo Labo
Game Beyond Entertainment
My Child Lebensborn
Game Design
Return of the Obra Dinn
Game Innovation
Nintendo Labo
Mobile Game
Florence
Multiplayer
A Way Out
Music
God of War
Narrative
God of War
Original Property
Into the Breach
Performer
Jeremy Davies
EE Mobile Game of the Year (voted by the public)
Old School RuneScape
