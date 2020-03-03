News

Sayonara Wild Hearts nabs two BAFTA 2020 nominations

By , Staff Writer

The 2020 BAFTA Game nominations have been announced in full with Simogo's Sayonara Wild Hearts picking up two nominations.

Published by Annapurna Interactive, the music-based arcade adventure has been nominated for both best Animation and best Artistic Achievement.

Apple Arcade narrative-driven visual novel Neo Cab from Chance Agency also grabbed a nomination in the Game Beyond Entertainment category, where the title is set to fight off competition from Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure, among others.

House House's Untitled Goose Game looks set to honk up a storm too, after snatching Game of the Year at DICE Awards 2020. The mischievous goose has four nominations including Audio Achievement. Best Game, Family and Original Property.

Luigi time

Ghostbusting action-adventure Luigi's Mansion 3 similarly has earned four nominations, across Animation, Best Game, Family and Multiplayer.

Furthermore, the Nintendo Switch remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening will battle it out in the Music bracket.

The awards are due to take place on April 2nd, 2020 and will be hosted by comedian Dara O’Briain at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. You can view the full list of nominees here.

Simultaneously, BAFTA announced the nominees for its EE Mobile Game of the Year Award 2020, which includes the likes of Call of Duty: Mobile, Pokemon GO, and Tangle Tower.


