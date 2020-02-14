Untitled Goose Game snatches Game of the Year at DICE Awards 2020

The 23rd annual DICE Awards have taken place with House House's Untitled Goose Game being the big winner on the night.

Hosted by Greg Miller and Jessica Chobot in Las Vegas, the stealth-puzzler starring a crafty goose snatched Game of the Year, beating off competition from the likes of Control, Death Stranding, Disco Elysium and Outer Wilds.

Furthermore, Untitled Goose Game won the award for both Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game and Outstanding Achievement in Character to cement a memorable year for the Australian studio.

The Portable Game of the Year category saw Sayonara Wild Hearts from Simogo walk away with the top prize, with Call of Duty: Mobile, Grindstone, Sky: Children of the Light and What the Golf? all named as finalists.

Ninty's Night too

Nintendo and DeNA project Mario Kart Tour finished in first as it claimed Racing Game of the Year, while Super Mario Maker 2 built its way up to Family Game of the Year.

Success continued throughout the evening as the Switch maker grabbed Outstanding Achievement in Animation via Luigi's Mansion 3, on top of taking the top nod for Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year with Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

The full list of winners for the Dice Awards 2020 can be found here.

House House's Untitled Goose Game has been a huge success since launch, with the title most recently confirmed to have surpassed one million copies globally.

Following this, the developer announced that it would donate at least one per cent of its profits to Australia's Indigenous groups