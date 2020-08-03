Call of Duty: Mobile takes home two accolades at International Mobile Gaming Awards

Call of Duty: Mobile picked up two accolades at the International Mobile Gaming Awards.
In the online ceremony, Activision's mobile FPS took home the Best Technical Achievement and Excellence in Gameplay awards. The shooter has proven popular amongst players as it hit 250 million installs just eight months after its worldwide launch in October 2019.
Rovio also experienced success at the event, as it grabbed the Best AR Game award with Angry Birds AR Isle of Pigs. Meanwhile, Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, by Resolution Games was recognised as the Best VR Game.
Nordic Game of the Year winner, Sayonara Wild Hearts, received the Jury Honourable Mention. Simogo's title has proven to be a critical success as it continues to pick up numerous accolades, including the Artistic Achievement award at the BAFTAs, where Call of Duty: Mobile picked up the EE Mobile Game of the Year award.
Flying high
The online awards ceremony also proved to be successful for thatgamecompany, its social adventure game Sky: Children of the Light grabbed the Grand Prix accolade. This success follows the title hitting 35 million downloads.
Overall, there were 15 winners at the 16th annual International Mobile Gaming Awards. You can find the full list of winners below:
Best Quickplay Game
Archero
Best Meaningful Play
Dear Reader
Excellence in Innovation
What the Golf?
Best AR Game
Angry Birds AR Isle of Pigs
Best VR Game
Akron Attack of the Squirrels
Excellence in Audio Design
Alien Blackout
Best Technical Achievement
Call of Duty Mobile
Excellence in Storytelling
Forgotton Anne
Excellence in Game Design
Figment: Journey Into the Mind
Excellence in Art
The Gardens Between
Excellence in Gameplay
Call of Duty: Mobile
Best Game for 5G
Dragon Raja
Jury Honourable Mention
Sayonara Wild Hearts
People's Choice Award
Hados 2
Grand Prix
Sky: Children of The Light
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?