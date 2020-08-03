Call of Duty: Mobile takes home two accolades at International Mobile Gaming Awards

Call of Duty: Mobile picked up two accolades at the International Mobile Gaming Awards.

In the online ceremony, Activision's mobile FPS took home the Best Technical Achievement and Excellence in Gameplay awards. The shooter has proven popular amongst players as it hit 250 million installs just eight months after its worldwide launch in October 2019.

Rovio also experienced success at the event, as it grabbed the Best AR Game award with Angry Birds AR Isle of Pigs. Meanwhile, Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, by Resolution Games was recognised as the Best VR Game.

Nordic Game of the Year winner, Sayonara Wild Hearts, received the Jury Honourable Mention. Simogo's title has proven to be a critical success as it continues to pick up numerous accolades, including the Artistic Achievement award at the BAFTAs, where Call of Duty: Mobile picked up the EE Mobile Game of the Year award.

Flying high

The online awards ceremony also proved to be successful for thatgamecompany, its social adventure game Sky: Children of the Light grabbed the Grand Prix accolade. This success follows the title hitting 35 million downloads.

Overall, there were 15 winners at the 16th annual International Mobile Gaming Awards. You can find the full list of winners below:

Best Quickplay Game

Archero

Best Meaningful Play

Dear Reader

Excellence in Innovation

What the Golf?

Best AR Game

Angry Birds AR Isle of Pigs

Best VR Game

Akron Attack of the Squirrels

Excellence in Audio Design

Alien Blackout

Best Technical Achievement

Call of Duty Mobile

Excellence in Storytelling

Forgotton Anne

Excellence in Game Design

Figment: Journey Into the Mind

Excellence in Art

The Gardens Between

Excellence in Gameplay

Call of Duty: Mobile

Best Game for 5G

Dragon Raja

Jury Honourable Mention

Sayonara Wild Hearts

People's Choice Award

Hados 2

Grand Prix

Sky: Children of The Light